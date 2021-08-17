Inside Texas Governor Greg Abbott's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas who has defied President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci's regulations on countless occasions amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic (via USA Today), joined the growing list of politicians who tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott's diagnosis was announced by Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner, who issued a statement on the governor's official website. The office clarified Abbott "is fully vaccinated."

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," the statement read. "Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."

The news of Abbott's COVID-19 diagnosis comes one day after he made his latest appearance at an indoor "Republican Club" event on the evening of August 16, according to photos posted on his Twitter account. In order to control the possible transmission, "everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with has been notified," the director said in the statement, adding, "Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative" but is following protocol. For more details on Abbott's COVID-19 diagnosis, including how he's holding up amid his infection, keep scrolling.