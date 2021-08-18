Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.

Amy and Chris met back in 2016 at a singles mixer and then announced their engagement in September 2019. The reality show star was previously married to Matt Roloff for almost 30 years, with whom she shares four adult children, per People. Despite Matt also moving on with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Amy announced they wouldn't be invited to the wedding — even though it's being held at his farm. Now, another family member may not be in attendance.