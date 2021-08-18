Why Fans Are Assuming Destiny's Child Is Reuniting

When it comes to referencing iconic girl groups that have influenced a generation, Destiny's Child without a doubt deserves a mention. The "Say My Name" hitmakers have been nominated for an impressive nine Grammy Awards and have taken home two golden trophies. As of this writing, the powerhouse performers have achieved four No. 1 singles and a total of 10 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since the group's 1998 self-titled debut album, Destiny's Child has topped the Billboard 200 chart twice. However, the group has not released a new album since the 2004 LP, "Destiny Fulfilled." However, they have reunited numerous times for many high-profile events.

During Beyoncé Knowles' epic 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, fellow members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined the "Formation" chart-topper to perform a medley of their hits and one of Knowles' signature singles, "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)." After fans ecstatically reacted to seeing the trio reunited, the group gave fans more to be happy about during Queen Bey's historic Coachella set in 2018.

All three members of Destiny's Child have gone on to have successful solo careers, but have left fans wondering if they would ever make more material together. With a new update on the group's social media account, many are assuming another reunion could be happening. Keep reading to find out more.