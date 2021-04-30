The Unexpected Thing Kelly Rowland Just Admitted About Beyonce

Beyoncé and Michelle Williams helped welcome another Destiny's Child into this world, according to Kelly Rowland. When Rowland gave birth to her second child, son Noah, in January, she was surrounded by loved ones — including her two famous bandmates, she told People in April. COVID-19 lockdowns weren't stopping Rowland from including the two women she called "sisters" in Noah's birth, finding a clever workaround. "We had our family join on Zoom," Rowland divulged. "They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful."

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, who had been famously behind many of Destiny's Child's colorful performance ensembles, was also present, according to Rowland. Calling Beyoncé and Williams "awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome" aunts to her children, the singer told the entertainment news outlet their enduring bond was "a gift, because... the industry doesn't really make friendships."

In February, Rowland had related to Entertainment Tonight that the two had also met Noah in person the first chance they could. "The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart," Rowland sweetly shared. "Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift."