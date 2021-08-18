R. Kelly Just Got Slammed During The First Day Of His Trial

In her opening statement at R. Kelly's trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez cut straight to the point in identifying R. Kelly — not as a once-lauded performer, but as a "predator." Per the Daily News, Melendez bluntly described Kelly as "a man who for decades used his fame and popularity ... to target and groom boys, girls and young women for his own sexual gratification."

Melendez then proceeded to state the names of each of the six victims who are part of the case, four of whom were minors at the time the respective crimes against them with committed, along with summaries of the abuses they survived at the hands of Kelly. As the Daily News noted, the six names were previously anonymized for court appearances, "known until now as Jane Does 1-6", but now, five of the survivors are set to testify.

Events Melendez included in her opening statement included forcing one woman, Faith, to undress under threat of harm while he questioned her at length before sexually assaulting her, per the Daily News, and imprisoning another woman, Sonya, for three days after she had traveled to Chicago to interview him for her internship at a radio station. In court, Melendez also touched upon another subject related to the case, and woman No. 6: the late singer Aaliyah.