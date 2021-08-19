What We Know About Harry Styles' Future Music Plans

Since launching a solo career after being in One Direction, Harry Styles has proven that he is able to also shine on his own. The "Lights Up" hitmaker released his first solo single, "Sign of the Times," in 2017 and scored his first No. 1 single in the U.K. and top 5 on the U.S. Hot 100. As of this writing, both of his studio albums — "Harry Styles" and "Fine Line" — have topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and earned Styles many accolades.

Unless you've spent the last year quarantining with no technology or radio, then it's very likely you are aware of the many hits Styles has produced in recent times — "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," "Falling," and "Golden." At the 2021 Grammy Awards, his U.S. chart-topping single "Watermelon Sugar" saw him take home his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Harry Styles' last album, "Fine Line," dropped in 2019 and he has yet to tour the record due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that being said, Styles has been working on new material that could be a part of his third LP. Keep reading to find out what we know.