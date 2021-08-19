Why Nicole Kidman's Trip To Hong Kong Is Causing A Stir

Actor Nicole Kidman's work trip to Hong Kong is causing quite the stir online after the celeb was spotted shopping around the city in August.

Kidman is reportedly on location for her new series, "The Expats," which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime. The "Bombshell" actor is listed as an executive producer of the series, yet rumors remain unconfirmed on whether or not the actor herself will hold a role in the new show. According to Variety, the show "weaves an addictive tapestry that follows a group of complex women and their lives as outsiders in Hong Kong" and is "a compelling exploration of the strength of these women as they persevere through struggles with marriage, career, parenting, and unimaginable loss."

Critics were quick to call out the "The Expats" upon the series announcement, as some noted the timing of the show is tone deaf, given recent years of political upheaval and protesting in Hong Kong. Now, fans are once again coming after "The Expats," but this time their anger is aimed directly at Kidman after the star arrived in the city just three days after Hong Kong went under strict border controls. Keep scrolling to learn more about why Nicole Kidman's trip to Hong Kong is causing a stir.