Tom Selleck Was Gorgeous When He Was Younger

Tom Selleck may now be in his 70s, as of this writing, however, he still seems to be just as charming as ever. On top of that, even as he's gotten older, the actor is still considered to be a crush-worthy celebrity. Even back in 2016, Sixty & Me asked if he was the sexiest man over the age of 60. A fair question, indeed.

Of course, along with Selleck's talent, his good looks are one of the reasons he's landed so many notable roles throughout his career. From films like 1987's "Three Men and a Baby" to 1997's "In & Out," according to IMDb, as well as parts on shows like "Friends" and "Blue Bloods," not to mention playing Jesse Stone in multiple made-for-TV movies, the star has been winning over viewers with both his performances and his presence for decades.

Frankly, TV Guide points out that "Selleck still has that compelling Magnum charm..." What exactly does that mean? Keep reading and we'll tell (and show) you!