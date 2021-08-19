Dorinda Medley Doesn't Hold Back On RHONY's New Season

Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is in full swing and Dorinda Medley has something to say about it.

She spilled plenty of tea on the August 18 episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. When asked for her thoughts on the season, she said, "Maybe something's missing, I don't know. They had a really tough season." She noted that the coronavirus pandemic impacted the season since the show is based on dining in restaurants, attending events, and the women gathering. She added that other franchise members, like of "New Jersey" and "Beverly Hills," have larger homes and backyards, something that the New York women can't compete with.

Although Dorinda no longer appears on the show, she still keeps in touch with some of her former co-stars. "Leah I stay in touch with. She's great. The other girls ... maybe not one, but that's ok. Time heals everything." That "one," she's referring to is Ramona Singer, as she revealed on the August 11 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that the two are not in touch.

