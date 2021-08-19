Dorinda Medley Doesn't Hold Back On RHONY's New Season
Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is in full swing and Dorinda Medley has something to say about it.
She spilled plenty of tea on the August 18 episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. When asked for her thoughts on the season, she said, "Maybe something's missing, I don't know. They had a really tough season." She noted that the coronavirus pandemic impacted the season since the show is based on dining in restaurants, attending events, and the women gathering. She added that other franchise members, like of "New Jersey" and "Beverly Hills," have larger homes and backyards, something that the New York women can't compete with.
Although Dorinda no longer appears on the show, she still keeps in touch with some of her former co-stars. "Leah I stay in touch with. She's great. The other girls ... maybe not one, but that's ok. Time heals everything." That "one," she's referring to is Ramona Singer, as she revealed on the August 11 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that the two are not in touch.
Would Dorinda ever return to the show, though? Keep reading for more details.
Dorinda Medley reveals her future with 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Dorinda Medley isn't so sure that she would come back to "The Real Housewives of New York City," which she revealed on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.
"You never know," she said on August 18. "Like I say in the book, just live chapter to chapter. I'm now focused on my book, the Airbnb, I have a Blue Stone Manor bourbon coming out, a candle." Blue Stone Manor is her estate in the Berkshires region of Massachussetts. Dorinda also revealed that she had a lot of time to write her book, "Make It Nice," during the coronavirus quarantine. "I was back at Blue Stone manor and thought maybe it's time to be still. I revisited Dorinda again. It was a beautiful process for me," she said on the podcast.
She opened up about her August 2020 exit from the show on an October 2020 episode of Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast, saying, "I was ready to go back, I was excited to go back, I was planning to go back, and I thought I would have a great year. I wasn't given that option." However, Dorinda seems to enjoy having more free time. "It's released me to do other things," she said. "It's put me in a really much saner place." We are sure Dorinda is making the most of wherever she goes!