The Tragic Death Of Kill Bill Star Sonny Chiba

Sonny Chiba was an acting and martial arts legend, which is why fans were devastated to hear that the "Kill Bill" star died at age 82 on August 18 due to COVID-19 complications, per The New York Times.

Sadly, Chiba spent his final days in a hospital in his home country of Japan. According to Anime News Network, Chiba went to the hospital 10 days prior to his death with severe pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. His agency has stated that Chiba was not vaccinated against the virus. Ryuji Yamakita directed the final film in which the actor starred in, titled "Bond: Kizuna," per Collider. The "Kill Bill" actor's final project will be released posthumously.

Chiba kicked off his acting career in Japan back in the 1960s before making his way out into an international audience, as reported by Variety. The majority of Chiba's projects involved his martial arts background, allowing him to show off his enviable skills on the big screen. Although Chiba was known for defeating his enemies in his films and television shows, the "Karate Kiba" actor admitted that he also liked playing the bad guy. In a 2007 interview, he said, "For me, the most enjoyable role to play is the bad guy."