Inside The Death Of Artist Chuck Close

Acclaimed artist Chuck Close, who was previously awarded a National Medal of Arts by former President Bill Clinton, has died at age 81. Close was known for his laborious and emotive photorealist portraits of actors, musicians, models, and politicians — notably, his presidential portrait of Clinton. Close's lawyer, John Silberman, confirmed to The Washington Post that he died at a hospital in Oceanside, New York on August 19. Pace Gallery in New York, which has held exhibitions of his work since the 1970s, also revealed to the publication he died of congestive heart failure as a result of frontal lobe dementia. Arne Glimcher, the founder of Pace, said he was "honored" to represent him. "He was one of my dearest friends for over 40 years. I was honored to know him and to show his work, which I believe is inextricable from the greatest achievements of 20th-century art."

Close's unique style included a grid structure, in which he would replicate "pixelated images" based on photographs. While he wasn't the first to make large-scale photorealist paintings, The New York Times opined that "no one else had transformed photographs into paintings of such aggressive visual and psychological impact." Close was also "severely disabled" and wheelchair-bound due to a spinal artery collapse in 1988. But he continued to work in spite of it, even producing some of the "best work of his career," per the Times.

However, despite Vanity Fair calling him "one of America's best-known and most-acclaimed painters" (he shot celebs in their 20th-anniversary issue), he wasn't without controversy.