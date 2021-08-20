Chuck Close's Net Worth: How Much Was The Artist Worth When He Died?

New York City artist Chuck Close died on August 19. The iconic photographer and artist, famous for his massive, mosaic-style paintings, was 81, per the New York Post. Close rose to fame in the '70s and '80s with portraits of a variety of subjects, including family members and celebrities. The New York Times reported that Close's works of painter Joe Zucker, sculptor Richard Serra and composer Philip Glass "were indistinguishable from photographs when seen in reproduction."

In 1988, Close was diagnosed with a collapsed spinal artery. At first, the injury left him paralyzed from the neck down, but after some rehabilitation, Close regained some arm movement and sat up to paint using brushes strapped to his hand. While he did spend the remainder of his life in a wheelchair, The New York Times reported that Close "not only returned to painting with unimpaired ambition but also began producing what many would view as the best work of his career."

Keep reading to find out how much Close was worth when he died and about the scandal that followed Close in his later years.