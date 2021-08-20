The Real Reason BTS Just Canceled Their Tour

If there is anything to be said about South Korean boy band BTS, it's that they are one of the most impactful and successful music acts of today. With numerous hits and huge collabs with the likes of Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Charli XCX under their belt, it's safe to say that their music has found success globally.

Aside from joining the likes of Backstreet Boys, One Direction, and *NSYNC as a boy band phenomenon, BTS are also known for their killer performances. These young men weren't only gifted with voices, they also have the moves. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, the "A Brand New Day" hitmakers wowed with their performance of "Dynamite," which has racked up more than 37 million views on YouTube. Unsurprisingly, BTS are no stranger to selling out tours and performing to thousands upon thousands of fans in venues all over the world. As previously reported by Korea Herald, they made history as the first Korean band to perform at London's iconic Wembley Stadium in June 2019.

2020 was a busy year for BTS. They released three albums — "Map of the Soul: 7." "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey," and "Be" — and had plans of taking their material on the road. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. Keep reading to find out why.