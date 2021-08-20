The Real Reason The Internet Is Furious At Nikki Haley's Afghanistan Comment

Nearly a week after President Joe Biden made the decision to begin the sweeping withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan 20 years after former president George W. Bush sent them in, Nikki Haley — the Republican ex-governor of South Carolina and one-time diplomat under the Donald Trump administration — openly criticized Biden's move. Haley has a record of waffling on certain issues (such as publicly opposing the anti-trans bathroom bill in her state in 2016, but later rallying against an executive order which protected members of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination), but she appeared resolute in her attitude about Biden's U.S. withdrawal. Unfortunately for Haley, however, her statement has sparked outrage among political commentators and ordinary netizens alike.

On August 18, Haley lambasted the withdrawal seemingly on a single point: negotiations with the Taliban, who American soldiers were originally sent to combat in 2001 at the beginning of the "War on Terror." "To have our Generals say that they are depending on diplomacy with the Taliban is an unbelievable scenario," Haley tweeted. "Negotiating with the Taliban is like dealing with the devil."

But as many pointed out, that same deal was something Haley wasn't exactly unfamiliar with.