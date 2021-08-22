The Tragic Death Of Everly Brothers' Don Everly

Don Everly, the oldest of the two Everly Brothers, has died. The New York Times reported that the 84-year-old singer died at his home in Nashville on August 21. Don's younger brother Phil Everly died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were one of the most successful rock 'n' roll acts from the 1950s, and the duo influenced popular music for decades. The New York Times reported the brother duo "rivaled Elvis Presley" for airplay during that time. According to the outlet, the Everly Brothers averaged "one single in the pop Top 10 every four months from 1957 to 1961."

Some of the Everly Brothers' top hits included songs "Wake Up Little Susie," "Cathy's Clown," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," and many others. In an email interview with The Times after Don's brother Phil's death, fellow singer-songwriter Paul Simon wrote: "Phil and Don were the most beautiful sounding duo I ever heard. Both voices pristine and soulful. The Everlys were there at the crossroads of country and R&B. They witnessed and were part of the birth of rock 'n' roll."

Don is survived by his fourth wife, Adela Garza, who he married in 1997. The Washington Post reported that Don's other survivors "include a daughter from his first marriage, Venetia; three children from his second marriage, Stacy, Erin and Edan; his mother, Margaret Everly of Nashville; and six grandchildren." Keep reading to learn more about the tragic death of the Everly Brothers' singer.