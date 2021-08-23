The Real Reason Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Requested A New Crew After Christina Haack Drama

Snitches get... pink slips? HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is once again making headlines. As reported by TMZ, following a "Flip or Flop" filming debacle wherein Tarek allegedly flipped out à la "Jerry Springer" on his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Christina Haack, he is now requesting that various crew members be nixed from the production of his new spinoff "Flipping 101."

As you may recall, in mid-July of 2021, tensions came to a head between the dueling co-stars after Christina purportedly signaled to Tarek that it was time to begin filming. It's alleged that Tarek did not take kindly to the gesture and immediately went on the defense, even comparing Christina to his current fiance, "Selling Sunset" reality star Heather Rae Young, and referring to Christina as a "washed-up loser," per Page Six. Yikes. While the on-air spat was initially resolved by splitting the pair up and filming their scenes separately, they did eventually resume filming together. After all, the show must go on!

But what's the real reason behind the television host's latest demands? Keep reading after the jump to find out!