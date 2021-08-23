How Will Rachel Maddow's Schedule Change At MSNBC?
Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," is a veteran commentator and television personality, coming up on 13 years with the network. She is known for her liberal points of view, which she delivers in a no-nonsense, yet humorous manner, per The New Yorker. In an interview with the publication, Maddow described her work ethic. "The thing that defines whether or not you're good at this work is whether you have something to say when it's time to say something ... I want to have something to say that people don't already know every single night, every single segment, and that makes it hard to get the process right, because that's the only thing I care about."
The beloved news anchor disappointed her viewers in early August 2021 when sources reported that she was on the fence about leaving her position once her contract was up, reported The Daily Beast. The sources told the publication that Maddow was interested in expanding her career and potentially going after opportunities within other mediums of delivering information, including podcasts and streaming. There was also the question of her wanting to spend more time with family and eliminating the long hours she works at MSNBC. During one broadcast, Maddow herself implied that she was suffering from burnout. However, it seems both Maddow and MSNBC have found a compromise that will prevent the California native's departure from the network. Keep scrolling to find out how Maddow's schedule will change with her new contract.
Rachel Maddow no longer wants to work 10-hour days
Much to the relief of her fans, Rachel Maddow has signed a new deal with television network MSNBC that is reportedly worth millions, according to the Daily Mail. The contract includes changes to the television host's schedule that will allow her to take a step back and reduce her working hours without forcing her to quit the job. Business Insider broke the news that, after negotiations with MSNBC's parent company, NBCUNiversal, it was agreed that Maddow would continue to host her show, "The Rachel Maddow Show," but instead of airing five days a week as it has since 2008, the show will move to a weekly schedule (per CNN). The main point of the new deal was to allow Maddow more flexibility when it came to scheduling, which would permit her to pursue other projects and spend more time with her family.
In an interview with The New York Times back in 2019, Maddow spoke about the long days required of her job. "I'm realizing now ... that it's fine to work long days," she said. "But it's not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years." It's a wonder that Maddow has had time to write multiple books on top of her grinding work schedule, let alone find time for herself and her family. This is why, according to her talent representative, Mark Shapiro, Maddow "couldn't be happier" with the new deal (via CNN).