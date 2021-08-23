How Will Rachel Maddow's Schedule Change At MSNBC?

Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," is a veteran commentator and television personality, coming up on 13 years with the network. She is known for her liberal points of view, which she delivers in a no-nonsense, yet humorous manner, per The New Yorker. In an interview with the publication, Maddow described her work ethic. "The thing that defines whether or not you're good at this work is whether you have something to say when it's time to say something ... I want to have something to say that people don't already know every single night, every single segment, and that makes it hard to get the process right, because that's the only thing I care about."

The beloved news anchor disappointed her viewers in early August 2021 when sources reported that she was on the fence about leaving her position once her contract was up, reported The Daily Beast. The sources told the publication that Maddow was interested in expanding her career and potentially going after opportunities within other mediums of delivering information, including podcasts and streaming. There was also the question of her wanting to spend more time with family and eliminating the long hours she works at MSNBC. During one broadcast, Maddow herself implied that she was suffering from burnout. However, it seems both Maddow and MSNBC have found a compromise that will prevent the California native's departure from the network. Keep scrolling to find out how Maddow's schedule will change with her new contract.