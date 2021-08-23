The Real Reason CSI's William Petersen Was Hospitalized

William Petersen is an actor best known for his role as Gil Grissom on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." According to his IMDb page, Petersen has been part of the series — and its various spinoffs — for more than two decades. Not only has he acted in the series, but he has also served as producer on several episodes. Petersen has been filming the latest "CSI" installment, "CSI: Las Vegas," and has been working diligently with the rest of the cast and crew to film the first season of the new spinoff; according to Deadline, the series will premiere on October 6.

On August 22, TMZ reported that Petersen was transported to a hospital via ambulance after feeling ill on set. According to the report, Petersen had been filming "CSI: Las Vegas" when he "started feeling terrible" and told the director that he "needed a break." Several media outlets, including the Daily Mail, reported that Peterson had a "health scare." And while many fans have been wondering if he was suffering from an illness such as COVID-19, for example, his publicist has released a statement revealing the real reason Petersen was hospitalized. Keep reading to find out the truth.