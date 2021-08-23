How Elizabeth Olsen Really Feels About Co-Star Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch, or Wanda Maximoff, in Disney's "Avengers: Endgame," and "Avengers: Infinity War," and has had some experience in the streaming vs. theatre vs. TV battle. Speaking to Vanity Fair on August 20, she opened up about why Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney struck a chord with her.

"I was anxious going into Disney+. But I knew it was Disney," Olsen shared, referring to signing up for "WandaVision," her hit streaming series. The actor went on to share that when it comes to Johansson's big lawsuit, she isn't "worried on Scarlett's behalf," but "worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters." Olsen then lended her support to her co-star, adding, "I think she's so tough and literally when I read that I was like, 'Good for you Scarlett.'" The actor continued, "When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that's just, that's just all contracts. So it's either in the contract or it's not."

The Vanity Fair interview also included Olsen's former "Kodachrome" co-star Jason Sudeikis, who told the outlet Johansson's lawsuit is "appropriately badass and on brand."