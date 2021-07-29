Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney. Here's Why

Scarlett Johansson has a bone to pick with Disney. Johannson has been one of the highest-earning Hollywood actors over the past decade, with starring roles in films like "Her," "The Jungle Book," and, of course, the "Avengers" franchise with Disney (via IMDb). In 2019, Forbes crowned her "The Highest Paid Actress" in Hollywood after she earned $56 million with blockbusters. The outlet reported that Johansson's deal with Marvel (which Disney owns) includes a back-end payment that enables her to earn more money depending on how the superhero films perform at the box office.

Johansson's last deal with Marvel was for the standalone "Black Widow" film, which was released in July 2021, per People. The film saw Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, a fan-favorite character in the MCU. It topped the box office with $80 million in domestic ticket sales and $60 million in streaming, per The Atlantic.

However, Johansson was not pleased with Disney's release strategy and is suing the media company for breach of contract. Find out the details of her lawsuit below.