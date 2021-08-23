Why Kate Middleton Will No Longer Receive A Huge Honor On Her Birthday Each Year

This year, Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday quietly. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 39 on January 9, had the privilege of being spoiled by those closest to her. Due to Great Britain's lockdown restrictions earlier this year, Kate spent the day with her husband and children, who apparently took good care of her. According to People, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis seized the opportunity to make their mother's birthday a special one by reverting to an age-old British custom: They had a tea party.

The outlet reports that the kids and Prince William hosted the event at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home. Previously, People claimed that William is well-schooled in making a cuppa, since the couple often pulls out the stops to make their guests feel at home. A source alleged, "If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it's often William who makes it!" Let's not forget that George, Charlotte, and Louis are master bakers who have been known to create magnificent cakes complete with pipe cleaner hearts. Perhaps they also treated their mom to the same confectionary fanfare.

And while she probably will celebrate her future birthdays with more cake and tea, Kate will miss out on a royal tradition to herald her 40th birthday. Here's why.