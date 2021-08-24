Demi Burnett Has Bachelor In Paradise Fans Seeing Red For Joke About Colton's Sexuality
Things are rarely ever tied up in a pretty bow in Bachelor Nation. Though the franchise is built on the promise of true love, with "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" typically ending in proposals, things do not often work out the way viewers may have envisioned. The spinoff show, "Bachelor in Paradise," gives former contestants a second chance at love as they explore new relationships with each other. But, for every success story — like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, or Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon — there are far more breakups, tears, and free-flowing alcohol.
Demi Burnett is one such contestant who, after not having found her happy ending on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," tried her luck on "BIP." And for a while, it seemed like Demi was meant to ride off into the sunset with her true love. After coming out as bisexual, the reality star became engaged to Kristian Haggerty in 2019, making them the first same-sex couple in the franchise's history. Alas, it was not meant to be, and Demi and Kristian parted ways that same year. Now, according to Variety, Demi is returning to the beach for a second time to join the cast of "BIP" Season 7. While the newest installment is barely underway, Demi is already in hot water with fans after her comments about ex Bachelor Colton went viral. So, what did she say?
Demi Burnett shaded Colton Underwood for being gay
Demi Burnett was eliminated halfway through Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," and the lead went on to find love with Cassie Randolph. But after the duo broke up in 2020, Colton shocked Bachelor Nation by coming out as gay. "For me, I've ran from myself for a long time and I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay," he revealed during an interview with "Good Morning America." Colton's announcement was met with an outpouring of support from Bachelor Nation, but Demi might not be amongst his biggest fans. In fact, she might still be harboring resentment against Colton for "rejecting" her.
This became clear on the latest episode of "Bachelor in Paradise," when Demi joked that "this [rejection] has never happened to me before. Except for Colton. And that was brutal. But he was gay." In response, fans flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment with Demi's comment, especially because she's a fellow member of the LGBTQ+ community. "[A]s the only other out lgbtq+ person in bachelor Nation, you'd think she'd [Demi] be a bit more sensitive but she seems to be expressing some light internalized homophobia this episode," one user tweeted. "Demi brought up Colton's sexuality for no other reason than to make y'all laugh on twitter for her own clout, and y'all really feeling for it," another person wrote. Phew! If her comment is any indication, Demi is just getting started making waves this season.