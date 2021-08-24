Demi Burnett Has Bachelor In Paradise Fans Seeing Red For Joke About Colton's Sexuality

Things are rarely ever tied up in a pretty bow in Bachelor Nation. Though the franchise is built on the promise of true love, with "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" typically ending in proposals, things do not often work out the way viewers may have envisioned. The spinoff show, "Bachelor in Paradise," gives former contestants a second chance at love as they explore new relationships with each other. But, for every success story — like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, or Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon — there are far more breakups, tears, and free-flowing alcohol.

Demi Burnett is one such contestant who, after not having found her happy ending on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," tried her luck on "BIP." And for a while, it seemed like Demi was meant to ride off into the sunset with her true love. After coming out as bisexual, the reality star became engaged to Kristian Haggerty in 2019, making them the first same-sex couple in the franchise's history. Alas, it was not meant to be, and Demi and Kristian parted ways that same year. Now, according to Variety, Demi is returning to the beach for a second time to join the cast of "BIP" Season 7. While the newest installment is barely underway, Demi is already in hot water with fans after her comments about ex Bachelor Colton went viral. So, what did she say?