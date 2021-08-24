The Tragic Death Of Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes

Former ice hockey star Jimmy Hayes died just a day after celebrating his son's birthday. Hayes died unexpectedly at his Boston home on August 23 at age 31. While the cause of death has not yet been released, local law enforcement told The Boston Globe it's not being treated as suspicious. Hayes, who last played professionally in 2019 for the Pittsburgh Penguins, leaves behind wife Kristen and two sons. His youngest, Mac, is just three months old.

It was only on August 22 that he threw a joint birthday bash with friends for his son Beau's second birthday. Kristen uploaded a series of Instagram shots, including one of Hayes holding his boys. "Let's keep making more babies. So much fun celebrating these 3 boys over the weekend," she began. "The cutest lil friendships (their dads all played hockey together at BC) if you make it to the end that's a preview of college beau, can't wait to watch them grow up together."

While Hayes sadly won't be able to see his sons' first times on the rink, undoubtedly the adored NHL player's family will have plenty of people supporting them. Ice hockey fans, teams, and players expressed their shock and devastation over his death and shared touching tributes. Hayes was first drafted into the NHL by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, and just two years later, helped Boston College win a national title, per People. After a trade from Toronto, he made his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and also played for the Bruins and Panthers.