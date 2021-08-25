Kayleigh McEnany's Statement About Donald Trump's Presidency Is Turning Heads

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany remains one of Donald Trump's most ardent defenders, just as she continues to be a vocal opponent of President Joe Biden. Since joining Fox News as an on-air commentator in March, McEnany has repeatedly blasted the commander-in-chief over his general lack of press conferences. Earlier in the year, she retweeted a video of President Biden speaking at a White House event in honor of International Women's Day that showed him misremembering the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. McEnany captioned the post, "This is why President Biden doesn't hold press conferences. Wow!"

McEnany's anger over Biden's lack of press conferences stems from the fact she believes the media coddles him, while her time in the White House was characterized by criticism and scathing media headlines. (As she revealed during Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit in June, her motto was always "offense only," because she "knew what we were up against.") McEnany alleges that the same isn't true of Biden, who is never asked "really hard questions," as she complained during an appearance on Hannity. Given the pundit's ongoing criticism of Biden, it's no surprise she recently took the opportunity to level blame at the president, and paint Trump in a more flattering light in the process. So, what did she have to say?