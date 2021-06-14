What Kayleigh McEnany Just Admitted About Her Time In The White House

It looks like there is one question former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will never forget being asked from her time representing former President Donald Trump.

While speaking in front of conservative group Turning Point USA at their Young Women's Leadership Summit on June 13, she recalled an inquiry she received during a May 2020 press conference in which a journalist asked, "Will you pledge to never lie to us from the podium?" She promptly replied, "I will never lie to you," and although critics were quick to slam her remark at the time, it seems like she still stands by her word.

"And I said without hesitation, 'No,'" McEnany retold, reiterating her previous assertion for Sunday's conservative audience, per Newsweek. "And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world's hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information."

