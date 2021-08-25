Inside Jennifer Lopez's Family Ties To Scientology

Jennifer Lopez has long been best friends with Hollywood actor Leah Remini, a former devout Scientologist who cut ties with the religion in 2013. While Lopez has always maintained her friendship with Remini and was invited to Scientologist Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Italian wedding in 2006, she never had any interest in the religion herself, which was founded on the sets and beliefs practiced by the late author L. Ron Hubbard.

In 2007, Lopez confirmed her religion in an interview with CBS News, and said she has no problem with Scientology. "I'm not a Scientologist, I was raised Catholic. But it's funny the way people come at it. To me it's so strange. These are some of the best people I've ever met in my life. You know, they're just lovely, genuine people. They way they ask is such a, 'Uh, are you (Scientologist)?' It's such a negative thing and I just don't see it that way."

Lopez was certainly raised Catholic, but little do her fans know that she has a very close family member that has strong ties with the Church of Scientology. To find out who it is, keep reading below.