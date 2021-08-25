Why Jon Gosselin's Rare Photo Of Hannah And Collin Is Blowing Fans Away

Despite the fame from "Jon & Kate Plus 8," it seemed that Jon Gosselin wanted to keep a low profile on social media when it came to his kids.

When he posted a rare photo of Hannah and Collin's first day of 11th grade, fans applauded him for not showing many photos of his children. "I love that you allow your children some privacy but still share a pic of them every now and then," one fan wrote. "They have grown so much since your first appearance on national television." Another added, "Beautiful kids. God bless. Thanks for sharing with us. Have a great year Hannah and Collin!"

It doesn't look like his relationship with his other kids or with ex-wife Kate Gosselin is as peachy. On a March episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" (via E! News), he expressed that he hoped to reconnect with the rest of his six children. "I'm opening my house in open arms if they're willing to come," he said. "I love you, my door is always open, you're welcome anytime, there's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."