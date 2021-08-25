The Tragic Death Of Dynasty Star Michael Nader

Michael Nader, longtime actor who was known for his roles on the original "Dynasty" series as well as "All My Children," died at 76 years old on August 23, Page Six reported. Nader leaves behind his wife, Jodi Lister, as well as his daughter, Lindsay Michelle Nader.

Lister released a statement on MichaelFairmanTV.com, saying, "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael." She continued by acknowledging that as a couple who clearly adored each other and animals, they "had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs [they] fostered and adopted." She added, "He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever." The statement also explained that the cause of death was an "untreatable form of cancer."

In light of Nader's death, his fans have been looking back at both his life and career. Read on as we do the same.