Why Kelly Ripa Was Bothered By Mark Consuelos' Pay On All My Children

Kelly Ripa is opening up about the beginning of her acting career on television, revealing why she found her husband Mark Consuelos pay so bothersome. The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host opened up to Bustle in an interview series highlighting some of Hollywood's biggest stars' lives when they were just 28.

"The reason I got into acting was because it was the job that would pay me," admitted Ripa, who never dreamed of becoming an actress. "I never really fancied being on camera. I still don't. But that's the way I've found has been the easiest way for me to earn a living, which facilitates other things that I like doing. I like creating projects in entertainment, but I don't necessarily want to star in them, if that makes sense." Ripa continued revealing how her acting career plays a role in how she hosts her daily talk show, saying, "I always feel like I'm slipping into a costume when I go out in front of the camera."

Ripa got her first big break on the set of "All My Children" in 1990, where she eventually met her husband Mark Consuelos. The actor shared how since her days on set for the soap opera, she's learned how to deal with "misogyny" and unfair treatment in the workspace, even if it played into the hands of her own husband.