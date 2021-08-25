The Real Reason Camila Cabello Almost Quit Her Career
Camila Cabello is one of the most popular singers in the world, but as it turns out, she was almost tempted to give up on her career at one point.
Cabello has been on the pop music scene for nearly a decade now, though it's only in recent years that she's paved her way as a solo artist. Cabello started out as one-fifth of Fifth Harmony, a girl-group that formed in 2012 on "The X Factor" (via Billboard). The group amassed quite a bit of success thanks to hits like "Work From Home" and "Worth It," but by 2016, Cabello left the group to pursue a solo career. In an interview with The New York Times, Cabello admitted that she wanted to work on solo music while simultaneously still working with Fifth Harmony but explained that it was "not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time."
Though her departure from Fifth Harmony shocked many fans, Cabello forged on and launched a successful solo career, with her lead single "Havana" off of her self-titled debut album peaking on the Billboard charts in the #1 spot. While Cabello seemed to be thriving in her career, behind closed doors, she was actually considering quitting her career at her most successful moment. Keep reading to learn why.
Camila Cabello felt "burnt out" from her busy career
Camila Cabello has worked hard to make a name for herself over the years, but her hard work has definitely come at a price. In an Instagram post, Cabello revealed that she felt overworked and burnt out — to the point where she "felt like [she] couldn't do this career anymore."
"One of the biggest things i learned during the pandemic was the importance of REST," Cabello began her post, alongside a selfie of her relaxing on a couch. "Before I literally had no choice but to stop and stand still, I didn't know what work life balance was." The singer then goes on to explain how, after being in quarantine and being able to rest, she "started to naturally feel inspired, passionate, and way more creative." "I know that without rest, and time for joy, laziness, and play, I will feel burnt out, stressed, sad, and exhausted and I won't be able to do the work I want to put out into the world," she further explained, hinting at the fact that she will prioritize resting to help her in her career as she moves forward.
Clearly, Cabello has learned to put her well-being and mental health first, and there's no doubt that her shifted priorities will help her when she releases new music!