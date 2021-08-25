The Real Reason Camila Cabello Almost Quit Her Career

Camila Cabello is one of the most popular singers in the world, but as it turns out, she was almost tempted to give up on her career at one point.

Cabello has been on the pop music scene for nearly a decade now, though it's only in recent years that she's paved her way as a solo artist. Cabello started out as one-fifth of Fifth Harmony, a girl-group that formed in 2012 on "The X Factor" (via Billboard). The group amassed quite a bit of success thanks to hits like "Work From Home" and "Worth It," but by 2016, Cabello left the group to pursue a solo career. In an interview with The New York Times, Cabello admitted that she wanted to work on solo music while simultaneously still working with Fifth Harmony but explained that it was "not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time."

Though her departure from Fifth Harmony shocked many fans, Cabello forged on and launched a successful solo career, with her lead single "Havana" off of her self-titled debut album peaking on the Billboard charts in the #1 spot. While Cabello seemed to be thriving in her career, behind closed doors, she was actually considering quitting her career at her most successful moment. Keep reading to learn why.