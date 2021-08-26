How Are Queen Elizabeth's Royal Jewels Really Cleaned?

When it comes to being a stylish royal, you have to consider things like opting for appropriate clothing for each occasion (which might not be as easy as it sounds if you take a look at some of Megan Markle's supposedly scandalous ensembles), choosing hairstyles that are trendy yet classic, and picking the perfect accessories for each outfit. However, royals get much more than just a nice pair of earrings and perhaps a necklace. Instead, they sometimes get to wear some of the most stunning (and expensive) jewelry in the world. That's why you might have wondered how Queen Elizabeth II keeps the royal family's various crowns and tiaras in tip-top shape. Well, an insider has opened up about touching up the monarch's jewelry.

Angela Kelly — who works as the queen's Personal Advisor and Curator (The Queen's Jewellery, Insignias, and Wardrobe) and In-House Designer — wrote a book called "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser, and the Wardrobe." According to People, Kelly breaks down in the book how she created some of the most iconic looks in Elizabeth's 60-year reign and details about what goes into caring for the monarch's massive wardrobe. That last part involved something very unexpected.