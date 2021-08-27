What We Know About Aaliyah's Posthumous Album

Aaliyah's fans have been receiving some great news lately. Not only is the late singer's music now available on streaming platforms, but a new posthumous album could also make its way over. In case you missed it, Aaliyah's uncle Barry Hankerson — who owns the rights to the singer's music — recently made a deal with EMPIRE to make her sophomore album "One in a Million" available on Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL in correlation with the 20th anniversary of her death (via Billboard).

Aaliyah estate, however, didn't approve. Once the deal became public knowledge, Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton and brother Rashad Haughton released a statement on Twitter, calling the move an "unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah's music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate." Still, fans of Aaliyah were excited to finally being able to download her music, to the point where "One in a Million" reached No. 1 on iTunes.

"Thank you so much, Babygirl. One In A Million is now #1 for a second time because you are still missed. Your music and spirit will remain forever. I love you," one fan wrote on Twitter. "The fact that a new generation of music listeners are getting to know the legend we always knew is simply gratifying," another one celebrated. "jus happy Aaliyah's music is able to be enjoyed/streamed/celebrated after years of not being made available on streaming services," singer JoJo tweeted. And now, Aaliyah fans could have even more reason to celebrate. Find out more below.