Is Drake's New Album Dropping The Same Day As Kanye's?

After calling out his nemesis Kanye West in a recent verse, Drake may be ready to duel on release day. Just recently, on August 21, the Canadian star guest-starred on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal," on which he included a few shots aimed at Kanye. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go," Drake rapped (via Genius). "'Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone."

The shade didn't go unnoticed, as West took to Instagram to respond later that day. In the now-deleted post, the Chicago native shared a screenshot of a group chat featuring eight people (with one contact shown as "D," leading many to believe Drake was included in the mass text, too). "I live for this," West's group text read, accompanied by a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker. "I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you." The next day, the rapper went as far as leaking Drake's Toronto home address, in another deleted IG post (via Pop Crave).

"Okay wtf why would you leak someone's address," one fan tweeted. "Kanye releasing Drake's address is arguably worse than Push revealing he has a child," another commented. Despite West's questionable move, Drake refused to engage ... until now. Taking over ESPN's "SportsCenter" on August 27, he seemingly responded by revealing the official release date of his upcoming album, "Certified Lover Boy." Scroll on for the details.