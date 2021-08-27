The Real Reason Sharon Stone Is Asking For Prayers For Her Family Member
Sharon Stone can't seem to catch a break when it comes to family tragedy. The celebrity took to Instagram yet again to ask for prayers for a family member with health concerns, prompting a few celebrity friends to lend their thoughts and well wishes.
In 2020, Stone shared with fans all the tragedy her family had faced due to COVID-19, revealing the death of her grandmother and godmother from the virus (via TMZ). "You, the people at the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID," said Stone in an Instagram video at the time after revealing intimate details about her sister and brother-in-law who were hospitalized because of the coronavirus. The actor then got teary-eyed upon discussing the death of a woman she considers a grandmother, named Eileen Mitzman (via People). "I think we should grieve like warriors now because holding grief will only make us sick and affect our lungs and our respiratory systems in a way we should not allow that to do," pleaded Stone, who could not "go there and be with her." The actor continued, "so tonight I want you to go out your window and I want you to scream and I want you to fight back and cry and scream out against this thing for Eileen. I don't want her to die alone ..."
A year later, Stone returned to Instagram asking for prayers for another family member.
Celebrities send their prayers to Sharon Stone's family
In an emotional Instagram post, actor Sharon Stone asked fans to pray for her baby nephew who was suffering a total organ failure. "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w[ith] total organ failure today," the "Basic Instinct" star wrote in the caption of her August 27 post. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle." The post included a photo of the young boy in the hospital. TMZ reports River Stone is the actor's nephew through her brother Patrick, who was born in September 2020.
Celebrity friends and fans of the star took to the comment section to send their prayers to Stone's nephew and show support for the award-winning actor and her family. "Sending light and healing love," wrote Kate Hudson, while director Ava DuVernay added, "Holding you and your family in prayer." Former "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne also sent her well-wishes, writing "bless him sending so much love and prayer." Stone is extremely strong for sharing this hardship with the world and we're sending her strength.