The Real Reason Sharon Stone Is Asking For Prayers For Her Family Member

Sharon Stone can't seem to catch a break when it comes to family tragedy. The celebrity took to Instagram yet again to ask for prayers for a family member with health concerns, prompting a few celebrity friends to lend their thoughts and well wishes.

In 2020, Stone shared with fans all the tragedy her family had faced due to COVID-19, revealing the death of her grandmother and godmother from the virus (via TMZ). "You, the people at the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID," said Stone in an Instagram video at the time after revealing intimate details about her sister and brother-in-law who were hospitalized because of the coronavirus. The actor then got teary-eyed upon discussing the death of a woman she considers a grandmother, named Eileen Mitzman (via People). "I think we should grieve like warriors now because holding grief will only make us sick and affect our lungs and our respiratory systems in a way we should not allow that to do," pleaded Stone, who could not "go there and be with her." The actor continued, "so tonight I want you to go out your window and I want you to scream and I want you to fight back and cry and scream out against this thing for Eileen. I don't want her to die alone ..."

A year later, Stone returned to Instagram asking for prayers for another family member.