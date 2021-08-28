Why Jada Pinkett Smith Once Turned Down A Date With Tyson Beckford

Before meeting her husband Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith had her fair share of relationships. In the mid-'80s, for example, she met Tupac Shakur at the Baltimore School for the Arts and the two remained best friends until his death (though Tupac's resurfaced love poems hint that they could have been more than BFFs).

Although Pinkett Smith never confirmed the Tupac rumors, she did admit that they once shared an awkward kiss. "There was a time when I was like, 'Just kiss me! Let's just see how this goes,' and when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both," she told Howard Stern in 2015. Apart from Tupac, Pinkett Smith had also been linked to Wesley Snipes, but neither ever confirmed the rumors. However, Pinkett Smith did recall going on a date with another fellow actor.

"I actually think I dated Alfonso [Ribeiro]. I think we went on one date together," Pinkett Smith said in a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk." Ribeiro shared a different version, though. "Sorry Jada. Your memory is a little off," he replied on Twitter. "We went to lunch with your family when we both guest-starred on 'A Different World' the year before you became a regular." As it turns out, it was just a misunderstanding. "my fault Alf... I thought it was a date," Pinkett Smith tweeted. Though her outing with Ribeiro didn't count as a date, Pinkett Smith did turn down one with a very popular model.