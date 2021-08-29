Is This Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Want To Move?

Rumors that Prince William and Kate Middleton are thinking about moving have been swirling for quite some time now. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children get older, royal watchers have become more curious about what the future holds for the family of five in the years before William becomes king. The family's main home is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, according to Hello! magazine. As the outlet points out, the home is less of an "apartment" and more of a swanky mansion than anything; it consists of "five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters." The location is fairly ideal for events held at Buckingham Palace, as the two residences are about a 10-minute drive from one another.

When William and Kate aren't at Kensington Palace, you might find them at their summer home in Norfolk. The country home, known as Anmer Hall, is located on Sandringham Estate. Usually, the Cambridges head to Anmer over the holidays and whenever the kids are out of school, but they decided to spend much of 2020 there during the coronavirus pandemic as well, according to Cosmopolitan.

It seems the Cambridges have the best of both worlds with their two residences, so why would they possibly consider moving? Keep reading to find out.