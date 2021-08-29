How Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Celebrate Their Second Anniversary?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding was a lavish affair that few people in the world are capable of topping. One of their two receptions was hosted by the queen herself at Windsor Castle, and they were treated to a performance by Elton John (via Brides). Their wedding venue was the exclusive St. George's Chapel, where couples can only tie the knot with Queen Elizabeth's blessing. And let's not forget that Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress fit for a duchess cost more than most bride and groom's entire weddings. According to Vanity Fair, its price tag was an eye-watering $265,000.

Since their marriage began with so much splendor and pageantry, you might imagine that their anniversary celebrations would be pretty posh as well. However, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their first anniversary in May 2019 enjoying a low-key lunch with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in the U.K. Ragland was there to visit her grandson Archie (via People).

In their book "Finding Freedom," Scobie and Durand revealed two of Harry's first anniversary gifts to Meghan. He made sure that the world can really see that "Markle Sparkle" by giving her an eternity ring and a second ring designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. For the couple's second wedding anniversary, Harry opted for a present that was soft, not sparkly. Read on to learn more about it.