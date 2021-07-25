What Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Really Like When Out On Dates Together?
Meghan Markle's happily ever after with Prince Harry looks a lot different than many royal watchers expected. Instead of residing in the United Kingdom with her husband and the rest of the British monarchy, Meghan pulled the ol' switcheroo and whisked her prince off to a land far, far away.
But long before the couple decided to settle down in Meghan's home country, they went out on a blind date in London. In 2016, a mutual friend set the unlikely pair up. They met for the first time at Dean Street Townhouse, where they got to know each other over drinks. There was an immediate connection. "I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,'" Meghan recalled during a 2017 BBC interview. Harry was also taken with the "Suits" star, revealing that he enjoyed spending time with someone from a world so different from his own. "It is hugely refreshing to be able to get to know someone who isn't necessarily within your circle," he said. In the book "Finding Freedom," a source described Meghan and Harry as being "in their own little world" during that first magical encounter (via Harper's Bazaar).
Two years after their lavish 2018 wedding, the couple moved to Montecito, California, where a waiter at Lucky's Steakhouse was lucky enough to encounter them. The server later dished on what the husband and wife were like during that date.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accompanied by a reality show star
In October 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying one of their first outings in their new neighborhood. The Daily Mail published photos of the couple outside of Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito, California. The lovebirds were masked up and holding hands as they strolled through the parking lot.
Inside the eatery, they met up with "American Idol" star Katherine McPhee Foster and her husband, music executive David Foster. The foursome dined outdoors and reportedly enjoyed each other's company for three hours. Katherine was pregnant at the time, so their dinner was possibly a celebration of her and David's happy news. Months earlier, David had helped the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex out by securing the swanky accommodations in Canada where they celebrated their first Christmas with their son Archie. Katherine told Access Hollywood that the two couples first connected at a charity event in London and that her husband had become like a "father" to Harry.
A reporter for Insider spoke to a waiter who was working the night of Harry and Meghan's double date with their famous friends. He described the couple as "totally normal," adding that most of the restaurant's celebrity clientele "are really nice, although a few are rude after having a couple of drinks." Piers Morgan will surely be disappointed to learn that there was no diva behavior to fuel his ongoing vendetta against Meghan.