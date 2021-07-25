What Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Really Like When Out On Dates Together?

Meghan Markle's happily ever after with Prince Harry looks a lot different than many royal watchers expected. Instead of residing in the United Kingdom with her husband and the rest of the British monarchy, Meghan pulled the ol' switcheroo and whisked her prince off to a land far, far away.

But long before the couple decided to settle down in Meghan's home country, they went out on a blind date in London. In 2016, a mutual friend set the unlikely pair up. They met for the first time at Dean Street Townhouse, where they got to know each other over drinks. There was an immediate connection. "I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,'" Meghan recalled during a 2017 BBC interview. Harry was also taken with the "Suits" star, revealing that he enjoyed spending time with someone from a world so different from his own. "It is hugely refreshing to be able to get to know someone who isn't necessarily within your circle," he said. In the book "Finding Freedom," a source described Meghan and Harry as being "in their own little world" during that first magical encounter (via Harper's Bazaar).

Two years after their lavish 2018 wedding, the couple moved to Montecito, California, where a waiter at Lucky's Steakhouse was lucky enough to encounter them. The server later dished on what the husband and wife were like during that date.