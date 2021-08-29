Why Is Donald Trump Jr. Facing Backlash Over Joe Biden?

In late August, President Joe Biden made a statement regarding the August 27 attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 U.S. service members, according to CNBC, and left 18 wounded. Biden paid tribute in a statement: "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," and asked everyone to join him in a moment of silence to remember the troops, according to Indy100. In the minute of silence, Biden lowered his head and clasped his hands together.

Donald Trump Jr. jumped on Twitter, sharing a photo of the president at that moment and captioned it: "This is what weakness looks like." His attempted criticism backfired and people came back to call out Trump Jr. for what many deemed a "tasteless and profoundly ridiculous" comment, per Indy100. "No," one Twitter user wrote back, "This is what a compassionate, decent president looks like when he actually feels the pain of the families who lost their loved ones." Someone else said: "[I]t's the look of someone thinking before they speak. [N]o wonder it seems so strange to you."

"It's what true character and compassion looks like, Donny," another person chimed in. "We're not surprised you're unable to recognize it." His cousin, Mary Trump, also jumped in, sharing the same photo of Biden with the caption: "This is what humanity looks like." Clearly, Trump Jr.'s jab at Biden did not go as planned.