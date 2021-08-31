What Did Naomi Campbell Sacrifice For Her Career?

There's not much Naomi Campbell hasn't done. The international supermodel has been on the cover of Vogue eight times, strutted on the runway for some of the biggest designers, and even starred in music videos for Bob Marley, per Daily Mail. But the British model has now revealed she sacrificed one major life choice as she walked her way to the top.

Campbell candidly chatted with The Cut for a new profile piece about her career trajectory and feeling comfortable in her own skin. "I don't have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am," she said. "And for sure when I was younger, I wasn't always using it in the right way. It takes growth." Campbell, who recently turned 51, gained a reputation for being difficult to work with during the '90s. Not only was she infamous for her no-shows on the catwalk, but Campbell has been accused of violent outbursts and even admitted to cocaine addiction.

According to Campbell, such "growth" comes down to being surrounded by "loved ones." Perhaps hinting at her new bundle of joy, the fashion icon said, "I'm not out here on my own. It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love." While Campbell is appreciative of her work and friends, she feels as if she missed out one of life's greatest pleasures — love.