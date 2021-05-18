Inside Naomi Campbell's Big Announcement
Naomi Campbell shocked the world with one big Instagram announcement on May 18. The supermodel, 50, is now a super-mom, sharing a photo of her first baby to the social media platform. Get all of the details below!
Campbell has previously talked about her desire to become a mother, when the time was right. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in 2019, the supermodel revealed she wasn't quite ready to start a family. "Not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me," the star told the outlet, which noted, "For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a 'chosen family.'"
Two years prior, Campbell told the Evening Standard about her consideration of having children, and whether adoption was on the table. "I think about having children all the time," said the celeb. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want." Campbell continued, "I do want a father figure. I think it's important,"
Seems like the universe has now delivered to Campbell an extension to her family, and she shared with fans via Instagram just how she feels about her new life as a mom.
Naomi Campbell is 'honored' to be a mother to a baby girl
In a surprise Instagram post on May 18, supermodel Naomi Campbell shared her excitement that she is now the mother of a baby girl.
"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," wrote Campbell in the post. "So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love." The photo only revealed Campbell's little girl's feet, but friends, family, and fans alike didn't hold back in congratulating the supermodel on her baby girl.
Gabrielle Union shared her excitement in all-caps, writing: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Im so happy for you mama!!!!" Actor Zoe Saldana took to the comment section to giver her well wishes, writing, "oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" with three red heart emojis. The fashion world entered the chat via Marc Jacobs who wrote, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."
Campbell's mother shared the post as well, captioning the sweet photo: "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother," she wrote, adding hashtags like "#proud," "#love," and "#family."