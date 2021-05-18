Inside Naomi Campbell's Big Announcement

Naomi Campbell shocked the world with one big Instagram announcement on May 18. The supermodel, 50, is now a super-mom, sharing a photo of her first baby to the social media platform. Get all of the details below!

Campbell has previously talked about her desire to become a mother, when the time was right. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in 2019, the supermodel revealed she wasn't quite ready to start a family. "Not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me," the star told the outlet, which noted, "For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a 'chosen family.'"

Two years prior, Campbell told the Evening Standard about her consideration of having children, and whether adoption was on the table. "I think about having children all the time," said the celeb. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want." Campbell continued, "I do want a father figure. I think it's important,"

Seems like the universe has now delivered to Campbell an extension to her family, and she shared with fans via Instagram just how she feels about her new life as a mom.