Cam Newton's Future With The NFL Just Took A Turn

A battle for the starting quarterback position for the New England Patriots heated up as Cam Newton was pitted against rookie Mac Jones. On August 29, the former league MVP seemed to hint that the top spot was his with a cryptic Instagram post. "You are not in control of my thesis," Newton wrote in the caption of the three-photo post while including a snap of his jersey along with the words "QB #1" written across it. Two days later, Newton's trajectory with the team, and his career as a whole, went in a different direction as he was cut by the Patriots, per ESPN. This came after Newton signed a $5.1 million one-year deal with the squad in the offseason, per TMZ.

Jones was handed the keys to the team after he impressed in the preseason going 36-of-52 for 389 yards on 107 snaps. The rookie was given extended minutes after Newton was forced to miss time with the Patriots after breaking league COVID-19 protocols in what the team termed a "misunderstanding," per CBS Sports. "One important member of the organization believes this has 'opened' a window of opportunity for rookie Mac Jones," NFL Network's Mike Giardi tweeted at the time. Just hours before Newton's release, Patriots coach Bill Belichick heaped praise on the veteran, but the team ultimately decided to go in a new direction.

