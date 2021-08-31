Inside Elaine Welteroth's Departure From The Talk

It seems "The Talk" will have another seat to fill before the start of their newest season. The CBS talk show, which made headlines earlier in 2021 for the controversy surrounding former panelist Sharon Osbourne, is now down two co-hosts, as Elaine Welteroth has also announced she will not be coming back for the show's 2021-2022 season, reported Deadline. The news follows Carrie Ann Inaba's August announcement she would not be returning to "The Talk" following a hiatus she had from the show since April, per The Hollywood Reporter. And although Inaba departed "The Talk" after two and a half years on the show, Welteroth is leaving after having joined just in January.

Executive producers for the show wished the author and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue well, stating, per Deadline, "We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily." They also reportedly indicated they were hoping to fill at least one of the two co-host vacancies before the new season premieres on September 13. Deadline also reported that producers are looking for one of those seats to be filled by a "person of color."

But just why did Elaine Welteroth decide to leave "The Talk"? Keep scrolling to find out.