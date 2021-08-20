Inside Carrie Ann Inaba's Exit From The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba is leaving "The Talk," per The Hollywood Reporter. Inaba was a part of the CBS daytime talk show for two and a half years; she joined "The Talk" as a replacement for original co-host Julie Chen Moonves in 2018. Inaba is also a judge on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars." She was on a leave of absence from "The Talk" since April 2021; she said at the time she needed to "focus on my well-being."

In a statement about her departure from the CBS talk show, Inaba said (via THR), "I enjoyed my time at 'The Talk' as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire 'Talk' family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level. I will miss 'The Talk,' but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

Inaba will continue her role on "Dancing With the Stars," which begins its 30th season in fall 2021. To get the inside scoop on why Inaba is leaving "The Talk," keep reading!