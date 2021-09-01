The Real Reason The Royal Family Might Be Worried About What's Next For Harry And Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep surprising the world with each new move they make. Whether they're giving a candid interview to Oprah Winfrey or putting out a statement on what's going on in Afghanistan, there really hasn't been a dull moment when it comes to these two! And while not every single thing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say and do has a negative impact on the royal family, many find themselves ominously wondering what, exactly, will come next.

Back on July 19, Harry revealed that he was penning his very own memoir. The announcement, which was made on the Archewell foundation website, instantly caused concern amongst royal experts, many of whom pointed out that Harry's book could cause further damage and tension within the royal family. "A tell-all really means that repairing this rift is going to be a long way off. Harry's actions do not speak for someone who wants to move on and forge a better future with his brother and his father, so is this going to heal the royal rift? I would say far from it," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

And while the public may have its own concerns about Harry and Meghan's next move, it sounds like the palace is also on guard. Keep reading to find out why.