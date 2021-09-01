The Tragic Death Of Instagram Model 'Miss Mercedes Morr'

Instagram model "Miss Mercedes Morr," born Jenae Gagnier, was found dead in her Texas home on Aug. 29. She was 33 years old at the time of her death.

According to Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office, via NBC-2 Houston, the model's apparent cause of death was due to "strangulation and traumatic concussion." Authorities involved in the case believe Gagnier's death was part of a murder-suicide. The suspect in the case, who was also found dead at the scene by presumed suicide due to "multiple sharp force trauma," has been identified as 34-year-old Florida resident Kevin Alexander Accorto.

Police officials working the case told ABC-13 that there did not appear to be any signs of forced entry but it also didn't seem likely that Gagnier was familiar with her attacker. Gangier had a whopping 2.6 million followers on Instagram at the time of her death, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. It's reported that along with Instagram, Gagnier had become popular on many other social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Only Fans — a subscription-based online platform in which followers paid her $10 per month for access to explicit content.

Keep reading to learn all that we know about the beautiful model's death.