The Tragic Death Of Instagram Model 'Miss Mercedes Morr'
Instagram model "Miss Mercedes Morr," born Jenae Gagnier, was found dead in her Texas home on Aug. 29. She was 33 years old at the time of her death.
According to Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office, via NBC-2 Houston, the model's apparent cause of death was due to "strangulation and traumatic concussion." Authorities involved in the case believe Gagnier's death was part of a murder-suicide. The suspect in the case, who was also found dead at the scene by presumed suicide due to "multiple sharp force trauma," has been identified as 34-year-old Florida resident Kevin Alexander Accorto.
Police officials working the case told ABC-13 that there did not appear to be any signs of forced entry but it also didn't seem likely that Gagnier was familiar with her attacker. Gangier had a whopping 2.6 million followers on Instagram at the time of her death, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. It's reported that along with Instagram, Gagnier had become popular on many other social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Only Fans — a subscription-based online platform in which followers paid her $10 per month for access to explicit content.
Miss Mercedes Morr's sister believes she was being stalked
One of Jenae Gagnier's family members, in particular, believes that the suspect identified in the homicide investigation might have been stalking Gagnier prior to her murder. According to Daily Mail, Gagnier's sister, London, engaged in a heated exchange on Instagram wherein she tried to quash rumors that Gagnier's death was the result of an attempted robbery. London penned a response in an Instagram post on August 30 that read, "It was just a stalker from outta [sic] state who'd BEEN stalking her."
While the exact reason for the murder has yet to be uncovered, one might be inclined to accept the stalking theory due to the sheer amount of followers the model has garnered on Instagram alone. Still, Gagnier's father expressed displeasure with the amount of misinformation circulating around his daughter's death. "The false statements put out by social media and several news outlets is alarming. The death of my daughter is still under investigation. Until we have all the facts no statement will be made please respect the family," he penned in a statement via Twitter. According to the Houston Chronicle (via Insider), "It is an ongoing investigation to determine a motive in the case."
According to The Daily Mail, upsetting details have arisen like lipstick messages sprawled on Gagnier's wall — and that the attacker may have been in the apartment for multiple days. Our sincerest condolences go out to the entire family during this most upsetting time.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).