Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Check Each Other Out On Social Media Before Meeting?

One might assume that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle knew about one another before they met, but the couple has maintained that their knowledge of one another was minimal. They revealed that they had been set up by a mutual friend during their interview with BBC after getting engaged. "It was a blind date. And it's so interesting because we talk about it and now and even then, I, you know, because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family and so while I now understand very clearly, there's a global interest there. I didn't know much about him," Meghan admitted.

Harry sort of echoed those thoughts, admitting that he'd never even heard of Meghan Markle. "I'd never, never even heard about her until this friend said 'Meghan Markle.' I was like right, 'OK, give me, give me a bit of background. Like what's going on here?' So no, I'd never, I'd never watched 'Suits,' I'd never heard of Meghan before," he explained during the BBC interview. However, we now know that there may have been a little more to it, and it's possible that the "blind date" wasn't completely blind. Keep reading for more.