What Has Kate Middleton Been Teaching Her Children Over Their Summer Holiday?

Kate Middleton has been spending time with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, this summer before her little ones head back to school. The Cambridges have been laying relatively low due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but did manage to escape the hustle and bustle of London for a bit. According to Town & Country, the family enjoyed some time on the Isles of Scilly, a spot that they have visited the past two years. Outside of that, The Sun reports that the family has been having a no frills summer, spending as much time outdoors as possible — which is a must for Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been very supportive of outdoor learning and exploring, not just for her own children, but for kids all over the world. "The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn lifelong skills – from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity – with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members," Kate said back in 2019, according to People magazine. Given Kate's feelings on the great outdoors, it's no surprise to hear what she's been teaching her kids this year. Keep reading to find out.