The Tradition Prince Harry's Kids Will Never Get To Experience With The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has had a rough year. Her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife lambasted the royal family in a historic television interview. Then, only one month later, she said goodbye to her husband of more 70 years, Prince Philip, after he died at home. And that's beside Prince Andrew and his seemingly neverending scandals that threaten to blow the monarchy to smithereens. At 95 years of age, most nonagenarians are long retired and enjoying their favorite hobbies and grandchildren. However, the queen isn't most people, and her sense of duty demands that she serves her country to the very end.

Yet, while some believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly abandoned their royal duties when they left the United Kingdom in 2020 to make a fresh start for themselves, it appears hey may have a soft spot for the queen. After all, they named their daughter after her. Per Archewell, Lilibet Diana was named after her great-grandmother, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and after her paternal grandmother, Princess Diana. If nothing else, Meghan and Harry wanted the little girl to have some ties to her royal heritage, even if only in name.

Sadly, Lili and Archie may never experience what the other royal great-grandkids take for granted, especially now that the Atlantic divides them. Here's what Princess Diana's youngest grandkids may be missing out on.