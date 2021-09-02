What Does Ann Coulter Really Think Of Donald Trump?

Ann Coulter is a conservative pundit, but that doesn't mean she's a fan of every Republican president. Throughout former President Donald Trump's time in office, Coulter wasn't shy about criticizing his decisions. And it looks like she's not done yet.

In November 2020, Coulter dismissed "Trumpism" and shared her thoughts on the election results. "The reason I'm very happy that [President] Trump lost – and lost narrowly – is that a second term of Trump would have killed us. What we want, and what I think we can get in four years, is Trumpism without Trump," the conservative pundit said at an event in Texas, via Raw Story.

And in an August 31 tweet, Coulter praised President Joe Biden for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan. And she couldn't resist getting in a dig at the former president, either. Here's what Coulter had to say about Trump's actions (or lack thereof) in Afghanistan.